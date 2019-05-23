ESPN unveiled the 2019-20 college football bowl game schedule on Thursday, featuring a 35-game slate across a two-and-a-half week stretch.

The upcoming bowl season will begin on Friday, Dec. 20 – just 13 days following the final full Saturday of the regular season. Because the 2019 regular season will be 15 weeks rather than the usual 14, more bowl games will also be played following New Year's Day.

The slate of games will span 17 days, with this year's College Football Playoff semifinals being played on Dec. 28. The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and PlayStation Fiesta Bowl will host this year’s CFP Semifinals, with the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic beginning the New Year’s Six slate earlier the same day. FOX has yet to announce the dates and times for the Red Box and Holiday Bowls.

The national championship will remain on January 13 at 8 p.m. ET.

Check out the full bowl game schedule below. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

December 20

• Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl: 2 p.m. on ESPN

• Frisco Bowl: 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

December 21

• Celebration Bowl: noon on ABC

• New Mexico Bowl: 2 p.m. on ESPN

• Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl: 3:30 p.m. on ABC

• Camellia Bowl: 5:30 p.m. on ESPN

• Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl: 7:30 p.m. on ABC

• R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: 9 p.m. on ESPN

December 23

• Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

December 24

• SoFi Hawai'i Bowl: 8 p.m. on ESPN

December 26

• Walk-On's Independence Bowl: 4 p.m. on ESPN

• Quick Lane Bowl: 8 p.m. on ESPN

December 27

• Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman: noon on ESPN

• New Era Pinstripe Bowl: 3:20 p.m. on ESPN

• Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl: 6:45 p.m. on ESPN

• Cheez-It Bowl: 10:15 p.m. on ESPN

December 28

• Camping World Bowl: noon on ABC

• Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: noon on ESPN

• College Football Playoff Semifinal at Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: 4 p.m. or 8 p.m. on ESPN

• College Football Playoff Semifinal at PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: 4 p.m. or 8 p.m. on ESPN

December 30

• SERVO First Responder Bowl: 12:30 p.m. on ESPN

• Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl: 4 p.m. on ESPN

• Capital One Orange Bowl: 8 p.m. on ESPN

December 31

• Belk Bowl: noon on ESPN

• Hyundai Sun Bowl: 2 p.m. on CBS

• AutoZone Liberty Bowl: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN

• Valero Alamo Bowl: 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

January 1

• Citrus Bowl: 1 p.m. on ABC

• Outback Bowl: 1 p.m. on ESPN

• Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual: 5 p.m. on ESPN

• Allstate Sugar Bowl: 8:45 p.m. on ESPN

January 2

• Birmingham Bowl: 3 p.m. on ABC

• TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: 7 p.m. on ESPN

January 3

• Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

January 4

• Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: 11:30 a.m. on ESPN

January 6

• Mobile Alabama Bowl: 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

January 13

• College Football Playoff National Championship: 8 p.m. on ESPN