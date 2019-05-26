Auburn Announcer Rod Bramblett, Wife Killed in Car Accident

(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Bramblett had served as the Tigers' play-by-play announcer for both football and basketball since 2003.

By Associated Press
May 26, 2019

AUBURN, Ala. — Rod Bramblett, the longtime radio announcer for Auburn football and basketball games, and his wife were killed in a two-vehicle accident.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris says in a statement that Rod Bramblett died Saturday night at UAB Hospital in Birmingham from a head injury. He was 53.

Harris says Paula Bramblett died in the emergency room at East Alabama Medical Center from internal injuries.

The 16-year-old driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver’s name was not released.

Harris says alcohol was not a factor in the accident, which is still under investigation.

Bramblett, a 1988 Auburn graduate, had been the Tigers’ play-by-play announcer for football and basketball since 2003. He started announcing Auburn baseball games in 1993.

Bramblett was a three-time Alabama Sportscaster of the Year. His most famous call came on the “Kick Six” play in the Iron Bowl game against rival Alabama in 2013.

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message