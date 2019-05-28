Former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis has joined the Arizona State football program as a special advisor to Herm Edwards, the Sun Devils announced on Tuesday.

Lewis, 60, has nearly 40 years of coaching experience, including 26 seasons in the NFL. He had assistant coaching stints with the Steelers, Ravens and Redskins before serving as the Bengals' coach from 2003-18.

Lewis set the Bengals' franchise record for career wins (131) and made seven playoff appearances and won four division titles. The 16-year head coach failed to win a single playoff game and mutually parted ways with the Bengals after the 2018 season.

"Marvin Lewis is one of the most respected minds in our game," Edwards said in a statement. "Whether as the winningest coach in the franchise history of the Cincinnati Bengals, or the architect of one the greatest defenses in NFL history, the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, Marvin has succeeded everywhere he has been and he has done it the right way. His passion for teaching will be an incredible benefit not only for our coaches but also for the young men we are responsible for as students and athletes."

Lewis was the consensus choice for NFL Coach of the Year in 2009, when the Bengals won the AFC North Division while sweeping all six division games. The Bengals also were AFC North champions under Lewis in 2005, 2013 and 2015.

"I've known Herman for almost 30 years and the opportunity to come and assist him and his coaches win football games is very exciting and appealing," Lewis said. "Arizona State and Tempe have always been special to me. When I was a young coach I came to visit (ASU defensive coaches) Willie Shaw and Bob Padilla back in 1983. Dirk Koetter, who is one of my closest friends, was the head coach there, Ray Anderson, who I've known for more than 20 years, used to represent me, and my daughter (Whitney) went to school there.

"I envision just being another set of eyes, another set of ears, and doing anything I can to help the coaches," Lewis added. "I was really impressed with the staff and what they accomplished after they hit the ground running last season. ASU is a great university and is known for having an outstanding athletic program that has always been able to attract top athletes from around the country and I look forward to doing all I can to help the program."

The Sun Devils finished the 2018 season with a record of 7–6 and lost to Fresno State 31–20 in the Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl in December.