Georgia Quarterback D’Wan Mathis Released From Hospital After Emergency Brain Surgery

D’Wan Mathis was suffering from a potentially life-threatening brain cyst.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 29, 2019

Georgia freshman quarterback D’Wan Mathis was released from the hospital on Monday after undergoing emergency brain surgery last Thursday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

According to the AJC, Georgia's medical staff reportedly rushed Mathis to the emergency room when the quarterback was experiencing severe sinus pain. An MRI revealed that Mathis had been suffering from a potentially life-threatening brain cyst and fluid buildup outside the brain.

"One more day and it could have burst," Terence Mathis, D’Wan’s father, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday.

"I can’t tell you how thankful I am my son is at the University of Georgia," Terence added. "We were 745 miles away when all this happened last week, and Coach (Kirby) Smart made sure my son was taken care of the same way he would treat his own children."

Mathis thanked fans on Twitter for their support during the surgery.

"Dawg Nation I’m good thanks for checking on me I’ll be back sooner than ever and better never question gods timing!" he wrote.

Mathis will begin rehabilitation and will remain on antibiotics for 30 days. He signed with Georgia in December after withdrawing a pledge to Ohio State.

