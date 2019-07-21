Former Florida International defensive back Emmanuel Lubin died Saturday in a car accident, the school announced in a statement Sunday. He was 21.

Lubin played four seasons at FIU, with his last year of eligibility coming in 2018. In 45 career games, Lubin recorded 86 tackles and one interception. He started and played in all 13 games last season as the Panthers went 9–4 and finished with a win over Toledo in the Bahamas Bowl.

There are no words.



We love you and we miss you. pic.twitter.com/jLuojbQbH2 — FIU Football (@FIUFootball) July 21, 2019

May God bless “E”



We hope peace comes to the hearts of his friends and family. He was a great young man all FIU PANTHERS are proud of‼️ pic.twitter.com/CfGWzBjmQZ — Butch Davis (@FIUCoachDavis) July 21, 2019

"Tragically, we lost a great young man in Emmanuel Lubin last night," head coach Butch Davis said in a statement. "He was a hard worker, great teammate and was respected and loved by his teammates, coaches and staff at FIU. His character, work ethic and leadership were instrumental in leading our program to success these past two seasons. Our football program is mourning his loss and we will honor Emmanuel every day moving forward. Our hearts and prayers go out to his friends and family."

According to the statement, Lubin was pursuing a degree in liberal studies, but had aspirations to play professional football. His brother, E.J. Biggers, and stepbrother, Louis Delmas, both played in the NFL.