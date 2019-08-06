NCAA Approves USC DB Chris Steele's Eligibility Waiver After Transfer From Florida

Steele joins the Trojans after transferring from Florida.

By Jenna West
August 06, 2019

The NCAA approved USC defensive back Chris Steele's immediate eligibility waiver.

Steele confirmed the news on Twitter on Tuesday, calling the move a "blessing from God."

Steele entered Florida as a freshman as part of the class of 2019. He joined the program as a five-star recruit from Bellflower, Calif., ranking as the No. 5 cornerback in the class. However, Steele entered the transfer portal in May reportedly after the school's inability to switch his dorm during the spring semester. He reportedly asked to move dorms in order to not room with quarterback Jalon Jones—who was accused of sexual battery by two students in April—but was not accommodated until the summer.

In June, the defensive back transferred to USC and filed a waiver with the NCAA for immediate eligibility because of the circumstances of his exit from Florida. Steele has been practicing with USC since the team's camp began and is expected to compete for playing time right away.

USC's roster received a boost this summer when both Steele and freshman wide receiver Bru McCoy joined the team. McCoy, a five-star prospect and the No. 2 recruit in the state of California, transferred to Texas in January after initially committing to USC. On May 31, he entered the transfer portal to go to USC due to being homesick. The NCAA has yet to rule on McCoy's waiver.

The Trojans finished the 2018 season with a 5–7 record.

