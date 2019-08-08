P.J. Fleck Surprises Walk-On With Scholarship at Twins Game

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck used the opportunity to surprise walk-on Clay Geary with scholarship.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 08, 2019

Minnesota took a trip to a Twins game this week, and the moment turned out to be even more special for one player. 

Coach P.J. Fleck used the opportunity to surprise walk-on Clay Geary, who is from Minnesota, with scholarship.

Geary was the last in his group of friends to toss out a ceremonial first pitch. When Twins pitcher Kyle Gibson returned with the ball, the junior wide receiver burst out in cheers as his teammates joined him in the celebration.

"We knew he was a Minnesota guy, Lakeville guy, who loves Minnesota sports, and there’s no better way than to throw out a first pitch," Fleck told the Star Tribune. "… It’s something that you can take that you create a moment and memory that lasts a lifetime."

Geary tweeted, "I can’t thank you and this team enough for a memory that will last a lifetime! God’s timing is perfect and I’m so blessed to be a part of this team. Time to prove my worth, let’s get back to work!"

Geary played in eight games for the Gophers last season, mostly on special teams. 

Minnesota opens its season Aug. 29 against South Dakota State. 

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message