Minnesota took a trip to a Twins game this week, and the moment turned out to be even more special for one player.

Coach P.J. Fleck used the opportunity to surprise walk-on Clay Geary, who is from Minnesota, with scholarship.

Geary was the last in his group of friends to toss out a ceremonial first pitch. When Twins pitcher Kyle Gibson returned with the ball, the junior wide receiver burst out in cheers as his teammates joined him in the celebration.

"We knew he was a Minnesota guy, Lakeville guy, who loves Minnesota sports, and there’s no better way than to throw out a first pitch," Fleck told the Star Tribune. "… It’s something that you can take that you create a moment and memory that lasts a lifetime."

Geary tweeted, "I can’t thank you and this team enough for a memory that will last a lifetime! God’s timing is perfect and I’m so blessed to be a part of this team. Time to prove my worth, let’s get back to work!"

Geary played in eight games for the Gophers last season, mostly on special teams.

Minnesota opens its season Aug. 29 against South Dakota State.