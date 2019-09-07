Buffalo vs. Penn State Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Start Time

Find out how to watch Buffalo vs. Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 7.

By SI Wire
September 07, 2019

Penn State dominated Idaho in a 79–9 win in Happy Valley to begin its season, while Buffalo is coming off a 38–10 win over Robert Morris. 2018 marked the best season (10–4) in Buffalo program history, but Saturday will still be a huge challenge. The schools last played each other on Sept. 12, 2015, with Penn State getting a 27–14 win.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Penn State:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 7

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Penn State redshirt sophomore quarterback Sean Clifford will make the second start of his career. He had no nerves in his debut against Idaho, throwing for 280 yards and two touchdowns. One of the best plays came when he connected with wide receiver K.J. Hamler on a 36-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. Hamler could prove to be a problem for Buffalo's secondary thanks to his quick cuts and ability to create separation downfield.

Buffalo's starting quarterback spot was up uncertain most of the summer until redshirt freshman Matt Myers won the job in late August. Myers made his first career start in the Robert Morris game. The Buffalo offense stayed on the ground for most of it, with Myers going 5-for-10 for 69 yards and tossing a pair of touchdowns to tight end Zac Lefebvre—including a 40-yard run down the left sideline. Myers displayed his rushing capabilities as well, earning 11.8 yards per carry on four attempts. The Bulls have a strong 1-2 punch in the backfield with Jaret Patterson and Kevin Marks, who combined for over 1,800 yards a season ago. In Week 1, the pair combined for 165 yards on 25 carries.

