LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said Monday that his team did not have air conditioning in its locker room during the team's 45-38 win over Texas on Saturday in Austin, according to The Advocate.

Orgeron said he talked to the Louisiana Tech, the Longhorns' Week 1 opponent, and brought fans in anticipation of the heat. The game-time temperature was 98 degrees, according to official stats.

"First of all, I called Louisiana Tech, and they told us about it," Orgeron said, according to The Advocate. "So we did some things in the dressing room that were better. It wasn't great, but it was better. At least we had air in there. They didn't have air. We had some blowers in there. I don't think that caused as much as going out there and having to play 93 plays on defense. I think that had a lot to do with it."

Several LSU players left the game due to cramping and other injuries.

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte issued a statement Monday in response, writing Orgeron's comments were the "first we've heard of any issues in that area" and that "we've confirmed that our air conditioning in the visiting locker room is in good working order."

Texas next hosts Oklahoma State on Sept. 21.