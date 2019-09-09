Ed Orgeron: LSU's Locker Room at Texas Didn't Have Air Despite Heat

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said Monday that his team did not have air conditioning in its locker room during the team's 45-38 win over Texas on Saturday.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 09, 2019

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said Monday that his team did not have air conditioning in its locker room during the team's 45-38 win over Texas on Saturday in Austin, according to The Advocate

Orgeron said he talked to the Louisiana Tech, the Longhorns' Week 1 opponent, and brought fans in anticipation of the heat. The game-time temperature was 98 degrees, according to official stats. 

"First of all, I called Louisiana Tech, and they told us about it," Orgeron said, according to The Advocate. "So we did some things in the dressing room that were better. It wasn't great, but it was better. At least we had air in there. They didn't have air. We had some blowers in there. I don't think that caused as much as going out there and having to play 93 plays on defense. I think that had a lot to do with it."

Several LSU players left the game due to cramping and other injuries.

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte issued a statement Monday in response, writing Orgeron's comments were the "first we've heard of any issues in that area" and that "we've confirmed that our air conditioning in the visiting locker room is in good working order." 

Texas next hosts Oklahoma State on Sept. 21. 

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message