Big Ten play gets underway early this year for Ohio State and Indiana on Saturday when the Buckeyes travel to Bloomington, Ind. The rivalry hasn't been kind to Indiana over the last few decades. Ohio State has beaten Indiana 23 straight times. The last time the Hoosiers defeated the Buckeyes was 1988.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 14

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Ohio State is 2–0 after a pair of non-conference wins over Florida Atlantic and Cincinnati. Following an uneven 45–21 win against FAU, the Buckeyes stepped up last weekend to blank the Bearcats, 42–0. The team was led by the duo of new quarterback Justin Fields and running back J.K. Dobbins. Fields went 20-for-25 with 224 yards and two touchdowns vs. Cincinnati, while Dobbins ran for 141 yards on 17 carries.

Like Ohio State, the Hoosiers are 2–0. Their victories, a 34–24 win over Ball State at Lucas Oil Stadium and a 52–0 waxing at home against Eastern Illinois, were led by redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix. He went 24-for-40 with 326 yards and one touchdown vs. Ball State and 14-for-20 with 197 yards and two touchdowns vs. Eastern Illinois.

The Hoosiers have played competitive games with the Buckeyes in recent years, particularly at home, which can only bode well this time around. Indiana led Ohio State at halftime in 2017, lost by just seven points in 2015 (34–27) and three points in 2012 (52–49).