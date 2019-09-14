Oklahoma and UCLA have played a handful of times ahead of the 2019 matchup in Pasadena, Calif. on Saturday. This time around, the squads couldn’t be on more opposite paths to begin the season. No. 5 Oklahoma is 2-0, while UCLA is 0-2. UCLA lost, 49-21, last season in Norman.

With senior transfer Jalen Hurts under center, the Sooners offense has been on fire. Oklahoma again boasts the nation's top-ranked offense, as they have put up more than 700 yards and scored 119 points through their first two contests. They are coming off a 70-14 win against South Dakota.

This will be Oklahoma’s first road game after beating Houston, 49-31, in the season opener. In his debut with Oklahoma, Hurts, who transferred from Alabama, accounted for six total touchdowns. He threw for 332 yards and three scores and also added 176 rushing yards on 16 carries with three more touchdowns.

UCLA fell to San Diego State, 23-14, last week for the first time in program history and lost, 24-14, to Cincinnati in the season opener. That creates an uphill climb to reach bowl eligibility in Chip Kelly’s second season as head coach. Kelly had a 3-9 record in his first year at the helm, leading to plenty of followers and fans growing concerned.

One positive for UCLA is that quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson played well against Oklahoma last year, making his debut as a starter against the Sooners on the road as a true freshman. He went 16-of-26 passing for 254 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. The Bruins also received a boost last week from senior running back Joshua Kelley, who missed the opener because of nagging injuries but went for 53 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown.

How to watch the game:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV.