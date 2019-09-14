Texas will face Rice in a neutral-field matchup on Saturday. Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston is slated for 8 p.m. ET.

The Longhorns will look to jump back over .500 on Saturday after losing to LSU 45-38 in Week 2. Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger still shined the defeat, throwing for 401 yards and four touchdowns. Ehlinger and the Longhorns entered 2019 seeking back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time since 2008-09.

Rice enters Saturday's matchup 0–2 in 2019. The Owls lost 14-7 to Army in Week 1, then lost to Wake Forest 41-21 in Week 2.

How to watch Saturday's game:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: Watch the game live online on CBSSports.com.