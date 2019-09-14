Texas vs. Rice Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Texas vs. Rice on Saturday, Sept. 14. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 14, 2019

Texas will face Rice in a neutral-field matchup on Saturday. Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston is slated for 8 p.m. ET.

The Longhorns will look to jump back over .500 on Saturday after losing to LSU 45-38 in Week 2. Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger still shined the defeat, throwing for 401 yards and four touchdowns. Ehlinger and the Longhorns entered 2019 seeking back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time since 2008-09.

Rice enters Saturday's matchup 0–2 in 2019. The Owls lost 14-7 to Army in Week 1, then lost to Wake Forest 41-21 in Week 2. 

How to watch Saturday's game:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: Watch the game live online on CBSSports.com.

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message