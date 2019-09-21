Brutus the Buckeye Nails 50-Yard Field Goal in Full Mascot Uniform

Ohio State kicker Blake Haubeil may be in danger of losing his job

By Michael Shapiro
September 21, 2019

Ohio State kicker Blake Haubeil may be in a kicking competition at Buckeyes practice this week, and he could face an unlikely challenger: Ohio State mascot Brutus the Buckeye. 

Haubeil has been generally solid in his Ohio State career, making all 56 extra-point attempts since 2018 while making 11 of 15 field goals. Yet, it's hard not to give Brutus the edge after his performance on Saturday. 

Brutus converted four of five 50-yard field-goal attempts before Ohio State faced Miami (OH) on Saturday, splitting the uprights with room to spare beyond the crossbar. Perhaps Brutus can become the first mascot kicker in NCAA history.

Ohio State didn't rely on Haubeil in the first half on Saturday. Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields tallied six touchdowns in the first half against the RedHawks as Ohio State entered the locker room with a 49-5 lead.

Ohio State entered Saturday 3–0. The Buckeyes will face Nebraska on Sept. 28. 

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message