Ohio State kicker Blake Haubeil may be in a kicking competition at Buckeyes practice this week, and he could face an unlikely challenger: Ohio State mascot Brutus the Buckeye.

Haubeil has been generally solid in his Ohio State career, making all 56 extra-point attempts since 2018 while making 11 of 15 field goals. Yet, it's hard not to give Brutus the edge after his performance on Saturday.

Brutus converted four of five 50-yard field-goal attempts before Ohio State faced Miami (OH) on Saturday, splitting the uprights with room to spare beyond the crossbar. Perhaps Brutus can become the first mascot kicker in NCAA history.

How cool is @Brutus_Buckeye?



So cool, the @OhioStAthletics mascot can hit four of five 50-yard field goals, in full gear. 😱#BTNStandout x @AutoOwnersIns pic.twitter.com/khUYo02JD0 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 21, 2019

Ohio State didn't rely on Haubeil in the first half on Saturday. Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields tallied six touchdowns in the first half against the RedHawks as Ohio State entered the locker room with a 49-5 lead.

Ohio State entered Saturday 3–0. The Buckeyes will face Nebraska on Sept. 28.