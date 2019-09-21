It’s arguably the biggest non-conference matchup of the college football season when No. 7 Notre Dame travels to No. 3 Georgia. The primetime showdown that will have major implications on the College Football Playoff, and Georgia will try to beat Notre Dame for the second time in three years after a close 20–19 win in 2017.

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 21

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Notre Dame has struggled on the road against Top 20 opponents Notre Dame is 0–9 in those contests since the start of 2-13. Georgia will be a tough, but important test for the Fighting Irish. With incredible talent at the running back position for Georgia, especially in D'Andre Swift, Notre Dame needs to stop the run. Yet, even in wins against Louisville and New Mexico, the Fighting Irish allowed more than 200 combined yards and multiple touchdowns. Putting the team's front seven on the field against a Georgia rushing attack that ranks eighth in yards per game (287) and fifth in yards per carry (7.6) will be a huge test.

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book will need to have a great day in the air like he did against New Mexico (15-for-24, 360 yards, 5 touchdowns) on the way to a 66–14 win. The Fighting Irish have spread the ball well in two games this season with six different receivers catching touchdowns. Third down efficiency has been a major issue for the Irish to begin the season, going just 6-for-22.

Georgia has thoroughly overmatched its opponents so far this season on the way to a 3–0 start. Much of quarterback Jake Fromm's success has come from a Georgia offensive line that may be the best in the country. He threw from 279 yards (17-for-22) with three touchdowns and no interceptions last week. Fromm has also found five different receivers for touchdowns, including Dominick Blaylock, who has recorded seven catches for 160 yards and two touchdowns.