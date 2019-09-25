Referee Shot by Cannon, Injured at Maine Maritime Academy Football Game

The official was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 25, 2019

A referee was hit in the face by a cannon blast while standing on the sidelines at Maine Maritime Academy on Saturday, USA Today Sports reported on Wednesday.

According to the outlet, the official was taken to the hospital during the school's homecoming game with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police say a Maine Maritime Academy alumnus brought his own cannon to the game, filling it with black powder. The "wad" that was placed into the cannon reportedly shot out and hit the referee in the face.

The Hancock County Sheriff's office has launched an investigation into the incident, per USA Today.

Findings will be forwarded to the district attorney's office, potentially resulting in criminal charges.

