Abdul Carter Channeled a Classic Movie Villain on His Eye Black vs. Notre Dame
Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter came ready to play against Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl on Thursday night.
Despite dealing with an injury sustained in the Fiesta Bowl last week, Carter was on the field to help lead the Nittany Lions defense.
Carter sent a not-so-subtle message to his opposition via his eye black, writing "DARTH VADER" across this face for any player lined up against him to see.
Carter teased the eye black in a few social media posts before the game.
It’s not the first time Carter has sent a message with his eye black. Earlier in the year, Carter wrote “BIG10 BULLY” across his face while playing against the Oregon Ducks.
Carter and the Nittany Lions are looking to win their first national championship since 1986. With a win over Notre Dame, they’ll get the chance to do it.