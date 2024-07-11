SI

Alabama Contests LIV Golf's '4 Aces' Trademark Logo for Being 'Visually Similar'

Tom Dierberger

A view of the Alabama Crimson Tide logo at the Marriott Marquis.
A view of the Alabama Crimson Tide logo at the Marriott Marquis. / Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
The University of Alabama has joined Adidas in filing an opposition to a LIV Golf trademark application.

The "4 Aces," one of 13 LIV Golf teams, recently applied to trademark its blue and white "A" logo. As sports lawyer John Nucci first pointed out, Alabama is arguing that it contains the "same literal element" as the university's logo and the style of the letter "is visually similar."

The script of the 4 Aces' "A" does seem to share some similarities with Alabama's primary logo that has been in use since 2004, as seen in the photo comparison below.

In 2023, Adidas filed a complaint over LIV Golf's main logo that the four white stripes in the "L" are "confusingly similar" to the German apparel company's emblem.

The 4 Aces team consists of four American golfers in Dustin Johnson, Pat Perez, Patrick Reed and Harold Varner III. It finished in first place in LIV's inaugural season in 2022 and logged the most regular season points in '23.

Tom Dierberger

