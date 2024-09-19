Alabama's Kalen DeBoer Boasts About QB Jalen Milroe's Ceiling in Exclusive Interview
First-year Alabama head football coach Kalen DeBoer has the Crimson Tide off to a 3-0 start to the season and a No. 4 ranking in the AP poll.
Alabama is off this weekend before hosting No. 2 Georgia in a primetime tilt on Sept. 28.
DeBoer's starting quarterback Jalen Milroe, who was a Heisman finalist a year ago, is an instrumental part of the Crimson Tide offense and what they want to accomplish in 2024. In order for Alabama to take down Georgia, as well as meet expectations throughout the rest of the schedule, Milroe will have to continue to play at an elite level.
DeBoer believes that Milroe's ceiling will allow Alabama to reach its goals this season.
"It's pretty high," DeBoer told Sports Illustrated's Claudette Montana. "Just walking off the practice field today and seeing the ball come off his hand... It's spinning. Just us continuing to work through the discipline it takes to be a great quarterback, whether it's your progressions or the process during your week. Just all those different areas. You're never going to question Jalen and his work ethic. You're never going to question the 'want to'. And it's not just individually, it's what he does leading our football team.
"That ability to throw the football as well as he does along with something that makes him extra special, his legs. You saw in Week 1, with just being decisive, when things break down...to run. And that's not just moving the chains type of plays. Those are explosive plays that can go the distance any time."
Milroe has completed 35-of-52 passes for 590 yards and eight touchdowns to zero interceptions so far this season. He has also added 36 carries for 156 yards and six scores on the ground.
Alabama hosts Georgia in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET.