AP Top 25 Poll: Ole Miss Stands Pat Amid Lane Kiffin Drama, Texas A&M Falls After Loss to Texas
What a weekend it was to close the regular season in college football.
Not only have we had the never-ending Lane Kiffin saga in Oxford, but we also saw Texas upset Texas A&M, Auburn nearly take down Alabama in the Iron Bowl, Oklahoma squeak by LSU to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive, and Ohio State fend off Michigan in The Game—securing Ryan Day's second career win over the Wolverines.
Elsewhere, Diego Pavia continued his Heisman case against Tennessee, Tulane’s Jon Sumrall is headed to Florida, Alex Golesh is leaving South Florida to take the Auburn job, and the ACC could feasibly be left out of the postseason after SMU's upset loss to Cal.
And just like that, we’re onto conference championship week in college football. Before we get there, however, here’s a look at the AP’s latest Top 25 rankings.
AP Top 25 Poll
Rank
Team
Change From Last Week
1.
Ohio State Buckeyes
None
2.
Indiana Hoosiers
None
3.
Georgia Bulldogs
+1
4.
Oregon Ducks
+1
5.
Texas Tech Red Raiders
+2
6.
Ole Miss Rebels
None
7.
Texas A&M Aggies
-4
8.
Oklahoma Sooners
None
9.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
None
10
Alabama Crimson Tide
None
11.
BYU Cougars
None
12.
Miami Hurricanes
+1
13.
Vanderbilt Commodores
-1
14.
Texas Longhorns
+2
15.
Utah Utes
-1
16.
Virginia Cavaliers
+1
17.
USC Trojans
+2
18.
Michigan Wolverines
-3
19.
James Madison Dukes
+1
20.
North Texas Mean Green
+1
21.
Tulane Green Wave
+1
22.
Arizona Wildcats
New to Top 25
23.
Navy Midshipmen
New to Top 25
24.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
-1
25.
Missouri Tigers
None