AP Top 25 Poll: Ole Miss Stands Pat Amid Lane Kiffin Drama, Texas A&M Falls After Loss to Texas

A look at college football's latest rankings after rivalry weekend.

Mike Kadlick

Lane Kiffin is likely headed to LSU.
Lane Kiffin is likely headed to LSU. / Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What a weekend it was to close the regular season in college football.

Not only have we had the never-ending Lane Kiffin saga in Oxford, but we also saw Texas upset Texas A&M, Auburn nearly take down Alabama in the Iron Bowl, Oklahoma squeak by LSU to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive, and Ohio State fend off Michigan in The Game—securing Ryan Day's second career win over the Wolverines.

Elsewhere, Diego Pavia continued his Heisman case against Tennessee, Tulane’s Jon Sumrall is headed to Florida, Alex Golesh is leaving South Florida to take the Auburn job, and the ACC could feasibly be left out of the postseason after SMU's upset loss to Cal.

And just like that, we’re onto conference championship week in college football. Before we get there, however, here’s a look at the AP’s latest Top 25 rankings.

AP Top 25 Poll

Rank

Team

Change From Last Week

1.

Ohio State Buckeyes

None

2.

Indiana Hoosiers

None

3.

Georgia Bulldogs

+1

4.

Oregon Ducks

+1

5.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

+2

6.

Ole Miss Rebels

None

7.

Texas A&M Aggies

-4

8.

Oklahoma Sooners

None

9.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

None

10

Alabama Crimson Tide

None

11.

BYU Cougars

None

12.

Miami Hurricanes

+1

13.

Vanderbilt Commodores

-1

14.

Texas Longhorns

+2

15.

Utah Utes

-1

16.

Virginia Cavaliers

+1

17.

USC Trojans

+2

18.

Michigan Wolverines

-3

19.

James Madison Dukes

+1

20.

North Texas Mean Green

+1

21.

Tulane Green Wave

+1

22.

Arizona Wildcats

New to Top 25

23.

Navy Midshipmen

New to Top 25

24.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

-1

25.

Missouri Tigers

None

