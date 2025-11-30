Lane Kiffin Ole Miss-LSU Saga: How ESPN’s Marty Smith Became the Unlikely Star
Lane Kiffin loves the spotlight. It’s likely why, in part, his decision to either stay at Ole Miss or leave for its SEC rival LSU Tigers, has taken this long.
As things currently stand, the Rebels have pushed back a team meeting that was originally scheduled for 10 a.m. ET to 2 p.m. ET. Said report came from ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Marty Smith, the latter of whom has been on the ground in Mississippi throughout the weekend, attempting to relay the most up-to-date information on Kiffin's forthcoming decision.
Sources: Lane Kiffin Ready to Leave for LSU, CFP Run Hinders Decision
Smith was at the Egg Bowl on Friday in Starkville as Ole Miss took down Mississippi State 38–19 to notch its first 11-win regular season in school history. He then traveled to Oxford to spend his Saturday at the Rebels’ athletic facility, providing updates across ESPN's platforms throughout the day's slate of college football.
Kiffin met with Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter and chancellor Glenn Boyce on Saturday for more than three hours, and a decision was expected soon after. However, no move has officially been finalized, and an announcement is now expected at some time on Sunday.
Through all the hoopla, Smith persevered, spending over 14 hours at the Rebels' facility and at one point texting Kiffin: “Will there be a resolution tonight? Please God in Heaven tell me yes.”
In turn, the veteran reporter—not Kiffin—has become the star of the saga, and the college football world had a field day turning him into a meme across social media.
College football world loved Marty Smith’s updates from Ole Miss amid Lane Kiffin saga
Here’s a look at some of the best posts about Smith’s Saturday spent in Oxford:
A true pro, Marty Smith is.