Arch Manning Trolled Oklahoma Fans After Big Run Late in Texas's Win
Riding a dominant defense, an offense that controlled the time of possession in the second half and a massive special teams play, the Texas Longhorns defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 23-6 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Tx., on Saturday.
And while quarterback Arch Manning's final stats—21 of 27 for 166 passing yards, a touchdown and 34 rushing yards—didn't jump off the page, the highly-touted sophomore signal-caller made some big plays, including a 29-yard run on third and short with under five minutes remaining in the game.
Manning knew how big of a run it was, because he was ready to have a little fun at the expense of the Sooners fans in attendance. After picking up the first down and entering Oklahoma territory on the field, Manning turned to the Sooners' section of fans and waved goodbye.
Manning's wave ended up being the football equivalent of calling game, as the Longhorns kicked a field goal to extend their lead to 23-6, all but ending a contest they indeed went on to win.