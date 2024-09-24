SI

Arkansas Football's Social Media Account Perfectly Trolled Auburn's Hugh Freeze

After the Tigers coach claimed that Auburn would beat Arkansas "nine times out of nine" if the teams played again, the Razorbacks clapped back on social media.

The Arkansas Razorbacks beat the Auburn Tigers 24-14 on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The Arkansas Razorbacks went on the road to Auburn last Saturday and knocked off the Tigers 24-14 on their home field at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

It was a frustrating loss for Auburn, marred by five turnovers on offense, including three interceptions thrown by freshman quarterback Hank Brown.

On Monday night, Auburn coach Hugh Freeze spoke on his weekly coach's show, Tiger Talk, and lamented the loss, which included a claim that if the Tigers played the Razorbacks nine more times, Auburn would win "nine times out of nine."

Arkansas' social media team saw an opportunity on Tuesday morning, and capitalized. The Razorbacks' official social media account posted a video of defensive back Jayden Johnson intercepting a Hank Brown pass. The caption of choice?

"That's a pick nine times out of nine for [Jayden Johnson]."

Ah, the Southeastern Conference. It just means more.

