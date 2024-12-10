Ashton Jeanty Had Simple Explanation for Why He Should Win Heisman Trophy
Ashton Jeanty believes he should win the Heisman Trophy and the Boise State running back offered a simple explanation why on Tuesday.
During an appearance on The Edge with Micah Parsons, Jeanty pitched himself as the most deserving of the Heisman Trophy this season. His reason was remarkably straightforward. He said that all season opposing teams focused on shutting him down and no one accomplished the feat.
Jeanty said, " The whole defense, every single week, is geared toward stopping me and they still couldn't."
I mean, he's not wrong.
Jeanty has dominated the 2024 season. He has rushed for 2,497 yards on 344 carries (7.3 yards per carry), with 29 touchdowns. The junior added 116 yards and another touchdown on 20 receptions. His lowest total rushing yards in a game was 127 in a blowout against Portland State where Boise only gave him 11 carries. He eclipsed 150 yards 10 times in 13 games and crossed the 200-yard mark six times. Against No. 1 Oregon, he rushed for 192 yards and three touchdowns while adding an eight-yard reception.
Jeanty and Colorado's Travis Hunter are the presumed leaders to win the Heisman, with Hunter being an overwhelming favorite. It's safe to say the Boise State running back disagrees with that sentiment.