Baylor Defensive Lineman Alex Foster Dead at 18 Following Shooting
Baylor Bears redshirt freshman defensive lineman Alex Foster has died at the age of 18 following a Tuesday night shooting.
The news was first reported by Mississippi-based reporter Blake Levine, who covered Foster as a high school athlete. Baylor's football program confirmed the news on Wednesday.
"We are heartbroken by the unexpected loss of Alex Foster, a beloved teammate, friend, and a cherished part of the Baylor family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Alex's family and all those who loved him. In this time of deep sorrow, we draw strength from our faith and the unwavering love of the Baylor community. Our immediate focus is on supporting Alex's family and his teammates through this devastating loss. Alex's memory will forever be a part of Baylor University," a statement read from athletic director Mack Rhoades and head coach Dave Aranda.
After redshirting last year, Foster was expected to play a role in the two deep on the defensive line this fall.