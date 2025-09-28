The Best Viral Moments From Week 5 of College Football
Week 5 of college football has now come and gone—Oregon defeated Penn State during a White Out in Happy Valley; Georgia Tech maintained its winning streak; and Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman lost his job after a blowout loss to Notre Dame, among other big headlines and moments.
Which, speaking of, a few pieces of these games will live on the internet forever. And we've highlighted a few of the best—or at least those social media loved most—that you can replay and reference over and over as we wait for it all to start again next weekend.
Best Viral Moments From Week 5 of College Football
Virginia's Fans Rushing the Field After Upsetting Florida State
The biggest story—or at least the most viral—of the weekend had to be Virginia's 46-38 upset defeat of Florida State on Friday night and the terrifying field rush that followed.
The chaos sent 19 people to the UVA Health University Medical Center and resulted in a $50,000 fine for Virginia. FSU wide receiver Squirrel White, who, per videos of the moment, looked to get caught up in the fast-moving storm, is also doing alright.
A $300,000 Field Goal
Pat McAfee's pricey year at College GameDay continued this weekend when a Penn State student athlete kicked one between the uprights for a $300,000 payday, courtesy of McAfee's kicking contest. As is typically the case, the reaction is worth a watch.
The Perfect Post-Win Troll
The dust had barely settled on Ole Miss' 24-19 win over LSU on Saturday when Rebels coach Lane Kiffin trolled his LSU counterpart, Brian Kelly, with a now-viral social media post, bragging about the dub. Specifically, Kiffin posted a picture of a document titled "In-Season Opponent Report," which featured a quote from this week's The Brian Kelly Show:
"We're looking forward to it," the quote read. "We're going to keep that Magnolia Trophy right here in Baton Rouge right where it deserves to be and our guys are excited for the opportunity."
A perfect post.
Dan Lanning Reveling in a Big Win
It was perhaps some of the toughest conditions an opponent could face—a White Out in Happy Valley—but Oregon got the W vs. Penn State in a thrilling, double-overtime 30–24 win.
Speaking after the fact, Ducks head coach Dan Lanning was visibly emotional, dripping in sweat and tearing up as the endorphins worked their way through his system; a must-watch. Cameras also caught his sweet post-game moment with quarterback Dante Moore, who helped orchestrate the Ducks' success in overtime.
Kadyn Proctor Goes Barreling On Through
Who says you can't do it all? In another particularly entertaining and social media-loved moment, Alabama's 366-pound tackle Kadyn Proctor shoved every Georgia defender out of the way after catching a short lateral pass and barreling down the field for the first down in Bama's 24-21 win.
A Pitt-Louisville Balltercation
Things got heated on the sideline of the Pitt-Louisville game when the Louisville ball boy tried to retrieve the pigskin from Panthers DB Rasheem Biles, who had just trotted into the end zone for a pick six. Said ball boy was met with plenty of resistance, though, which only grew when another Panther joined in.
Eventually, as noted in a subsequent social media post, the ball boy did manage to get the ball back, even though the clip shows Biles throwing it into the stands when he'd had enough. And better yet, the Cardinals also walked away with the win.