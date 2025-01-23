Bill Belichick's UNC Perks Include Private Jet and Country Club Access
It's good to be a power conference football coach in 2025.
North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick formally signed his contract with the university this week after he was announced as the program's replacement for Mack Brown in early December.
Belichick will be paid $1 million per year plus incentives. The incentives range from performance-based metrics like wins, conference titles, CFP appearances and national championships to classroom metrics for the players like the Academic Progress Rate of the team.
Belichick also gets plenty of non-bonus based incentives as well within the contract. Here are some of the fine print perks for Belichick in his contract:
- $100,000 in relocation/moving expenses
- Vehicle allowance of $7,500 or use of a leased vehicle. All assistants will receive a vehicle from the university
- Belichick has a membership to Chapel Hill Country Club and can use guest access privileges for staff members and their families
- Belichick gets four tickets and up to 10 additional tickets for all football games (including postseason games). Belichick also gets four tickets to all home sporting events for other sports and each other assistant coach and staff member can be provided with tickets for family members (up to four per family).
- Belichick can retain all revenue from camps and clinics that he runs
- Belichick gets a say in program's scheduling of athletic competition during the term of his contract
- Belichick has access to the suite at all home football games and access to the athletic director's suite for away games
- Belichick gets 25 hours per contract year of private aircraft use
Belichick's North Carolina football career will kickoff on Aug. 30 at home against TCU.
