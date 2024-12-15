Bill Cowher Loves Bill Belichick’s Move to UNC, With Just One Personal Caveat
Bill Belichick found a new home last week as he became the head coach of the University of North Carolina football team. While it was a stunning move that left some in the NFL sad, former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher couldn't have been more excited about the move, except for one personal caveat.
Cowher, who led the Steelers to a Super Bowl title during his 15 years as the head coach of the storied franchise, played college football at NC State. He said during Sunday's CBS pregame show that Belichick should shine at UNC, but he hopes that the former New England Patriots coach doesn't beat up on his alma mater.
"I learned two things from Bill Belichick—about humility and respect for the game," Cowher said. "And humility and respect are two things I think young college football players will like. It's gonna be a pipeline to the NFL. ... I wish him nothing but the best—except when they play NC State."
Belichick will face NC State on the road in his first season at North Carolina, but an exact date has yet to be set.