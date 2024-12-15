SI

Bill Cowher Loves Bill Belichick’s Move to UNC, With Just One Personal Caveat

Cowher raved about Belichick's move to the college game.

Andy Nesbitt

Bill Cowher just doesn't want to see UNC beating up on his alma mater, NC State.
Bill Cowher just doesn't want to see UNC beating up on his alma mater, NC State. / @CBS
In this story:

Bill Belichick found a new home last week as he became the head coach of the University of North Carolina football team. While it was a stunning move that left some in the NFL sad, former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher couldn't have been more excited about the move, except for one personal caveat.

Cowher, who led the Steelers to a Super Bowl title during his 15 years as the head coach of the storied franchise, played college football at NC State. He said during Sunday's CBS pregame show that Belichick should shine at UNC, but he hopes that the former New England Patriots coach doesn't beat up on his alma mater.

"I learned two things from Bill Belichick—about humility and respect for the game," Cowher said. "And humility and respect are two things I think young college football players will like. It's gonna be a pipeline to the NFL. ... I wish him nothing but the best—except when they play NC State."

Belichick will face NC State on the road in his first season at North Carolina, but an exact date has yet to be set.

More From Around College Football

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/College Football