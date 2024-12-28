SI

Bill O'Brien Pops Off After Boston College Late Hit Penalty on Nebraska's Dylan Raiola

Billy O earned the nickname "Teapot" for a reason.

O'Brien was not happy with this call.
With time winding down in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl, Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola took a late slide on first down and was hit by Boston College defensive back Carter Davis.

The referees threw a flag for a late hit—and Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien was not happy. Take a look at the reaction:

Prior to O'Brien's blowup, Raiola got in the face of Davis—sparking a dustup and both teams having to be separated by the officials.

During O'Brien's time as offensive coordinator of the Patriots, he earned the nickname "Teapot" from Tom Brady and Brian Hoyer for how we would boil over at the quarterbacks in practice. He apparently has the ability to boil over at referees as well.

The Eagles eventually lost the Yankee Stadium-hosted Pinstripe Bowl 20–15 to the Cornhuskers, finishing O'Brien's first season at the helm in Boston with a 7–6 record.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

