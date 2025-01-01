SI

Bret Bielema Explains His Side of Citrus Bowl Incident With Shane Beamer

Ryan Phillips

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema during the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema during the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. / Via ESP
In this story:

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema and South Carolina's Shane Beamer got into it during the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Tuesday night and it doesn't seem like their feud will calm down anytime soon.

Beamer explained that he believed Bielema was upset because of a trick play South Carolina ran on a kickoff return. He explained Illinois's coach was angry about it and took time to taunt him while checking on an injured player. Bielema had another story.

Bielema took to X (formerly Twitter) and quote-tweeted Beamer's explanation to confirm that's what he'd been upset about but, had a clarification.

He said, "This is the best explanation of everything that happened and I couldn’t agree more. Except I wasn’t taunting Coach I was telling the whole SIDELINE that we knew the standard for football at every level for years has been disregarded moving forward." He added, "#HappyNewYear2025."

I never knew how badly I needed South Carolina and Illinois to turn into a rivalry.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/College Football