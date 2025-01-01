Bret Bielema Explains His Side of Citrus Bowl Incident With Shane Beamer
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema and South Carolina's Shane Beamer got into it during the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Tuesday night and it doesn't seem like their feud will calm down anytime soon.
Beamer explained that he believed Bielema was upset because of a trick play South Carolina ran on a kickoff return. He explained Illinois's coach was angry about it and took time to taunt him while checking on an injured player. Bielema had another story.
Bielema took to X (formerly Twitter) and quote-tweeted Beamer's explanation to confirm that's what he'd been upset about but, had a clarification.
He said, "This is the best explanation of everything that happened and I couldn’t agree more. Except I wasn’t taunting Coach I was telling the whole SIDELINE that we knew the standard for football at every level for years has been disregarded moving forward." He added, "#HappyNewYear2025."
I never knew how badly I needed South Carolina and Illinois to turn into a rivalry.