Clemson's Dabo Swinney Couldn't Vote on Tuesday Due to Elections Error
Clemson Tigers head football coach Dabo Swinney was turned away from his local polling station on Tuesday and could not cast his vote in the 2024 presidential election.
The election officials told Swinney that his vote was already counted, which left the Clemson head coach confused.
Dabo's first name is William (Will), the same name as his son, Will Swinney. It turns out that his son's early vote was counted for the Clemson head coach in error. Now there is a court hearing that is taking place on Friday to resolve the issue so that both Dabo Swinney and Will Swinney's votes can be accurately cast.
Add that to the list of items on the to-do list for Dabo Swinney on Friday, as the team prepares to travel to Blacksburg, Va. to take on Virginia Tech on Saturday.
Clemson needs to win out (and get some help) to reach the ACC title game in Charlotte for a chance at the College Football Playoff.