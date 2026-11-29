College Football Coaching Carousel Live Updates: Every Firing After 2026 Season Concludes
The college football coaching carousel started to spin in earnest by midseason when the first Power 4 job opened as Maryland fired Mike Locksley in October. Since then, NC State, Baylor, Florida State and TCU followed suit in the Power 4 ranks. Three of those jobs have already been filled during a slower cycle in 2026.
Now that the regular season has concluded, a few more teams are expected to make moves. New Mexico State got this started this offseason by firing Tony Sanchez after a 3–9 season and 10–26 mark in three seasons.
Follow Sports Illustrated for live updates on Sunday for all the coaching carousel moves, the latest intel and more.
Live updates and latest news on all college football coaching firings
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