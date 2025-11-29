College Football Fans Spent All Day Saturday Waiting on Lane Kiffin
There was plenty of great college football action this weekend. It’s rivalry week, and with many teams playing for a spot in their respective conference championships next weekend, the stakes couldn’t be higher.
But despite all the major action on the field, the story that dominated the day on Saturday very much could have been an email.
On Friday night, Ole Miss beat Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl, and Rebels coach Lane Kiffin made it pretty clear that he intended to make a decision between staying at Ole Miss or jumping to take the top job at LSU on Saturday.
A decision is still likely coming at some point tonight, but after hours of waiting and watching and turning on news notifications to be sure they didn’t miss a thing, college football fans started getting restless.
Kiffin’s decision has major implications for both the immediate future and far beyond it. Should he decide to leave Ole Miss, he could get pulled from the sideline as the Rebels attempt to make a run through the postseason. It’s a reality that many sports media members find frustrating, but not as frustrating as many found waiting on Kiffin’s decision to be on Saturday.
Sooner or later, Kiffin will have made an announcement and the college football world will shift accordingly. Until then, hey man, the game’s on.
