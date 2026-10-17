College Football Playoff Bracket Week 7 Live Projections: Ohio State–Indiana Holds Major Implications

Update at noon ET Saturday

What a weekend it should be in the sport with two top-10 matchups set to significantly reshape who is a national title favorite. Throw in dozens of other fascinating matchups that will have College Football Playoff implications and this is set to be one of the most consequential weeks of the season as we head into the back half of the year.

With that in mind, here’s how the bracket looks going into Week 7 before it’s set to shift significantly throughout a busy Saturday in the sport.

Live Week 7 College Football Playoff Bracket

Georgia Notre Dame Ohio State Miami Alabama Texas Mississippi UCLA Indiana Missouri BYU Boise State

First Round

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Alabama

No. 11 BYU at No. 6 Texas

No. 10 Missouri at No. 7 Mississippi

No. 9 Indiana at No. 8 UCLA

Quarterfinals

Fiesta Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. winner of No. 12 Boise State vs. No. 5 Alabama

No. 4 Miami vs. winner of No. 12 Boise State vs. No. 5 Alabama Rose Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 11 BYU vs. No. 6 Texas

No. 3 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 11 BYU vs. No. 6 Texas Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Notre Dame vs. winner of No. 10 Missouri vs. No. 7 Mississippi

No. 2 Notre Dame vs. winner of No. 10 Missouri vs. No. 7 Mississippi Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. winner of No. 9 Indiana vs. No. 8 UCLA

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Alabama

While the Broncos are taking the week off, the third Saturday in October means only one thing for the Crimson Tide: Time to smoke ’em if you’ve got ’em against Tennessee. While a win is far from a sure thing, you have to think Alabama will be plenty motivated to dispatch the Vols quickly and efficiently as a way to put that Georgia loss behind them.

No. 11 BYU at No. 6 Texas

It’s the biggest game in school history for the Cougars, who will need to find some ways to move the ball offensively without star tailback LJ Martin against Notre Dame. While the first-ever top-10 matchup at LaVell Edwards Stadium will play a massive role in the fortunes of the Big 12 favorites, Texas will look to get back to its winning ways against a banged-up Florida team at home to forget some bad memories of Red River last weekend.

No. 10 Missouri at No. 7 Mississippi

Luckily we’ll get a version of the Austin Simmons Bowl on Saturday afternoon as these two SEC sides look to determine who’s a real threat to make the CFP and who will be on their last legs against a tough upcoming schedule.

No. 9 Indiana at No. 8 UCLA

The Hoosiers are undefeated, but the reigning champions will get their best test of the season as Ohio State comes to town in the biggest game Memorial Stadium has ever hosted. We’ll see if Curt Cignetti’s team was just saving something up for this game or if its recent struggles will be cause for concern against the Buckeyes. Meanwhile, fellow Big Ten team UCLA hosts a pesky Wisconsin at the Rose Bowl in its first real test without their starting quarterback.

Fiesta Bowl: No. 4 Miami

The bye week seemed to serve the Hurricanes well and Mario Cristobal will certainly be pulling no punches as Florida State comes to town on a weekend where Miami is hosting a ton of top recruits. Rivalry games can always be tricky, but the home team might have a chance to further embolden its CFP credentials while dealing a blow to the Seminoles head coach’s chances of remaining with the team after Saturday.

Rose Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State

Win in Bloomington, Ind., and the Buckeyes can reassert themselves as the Big Ten favorite with a nice path to the Rose Bowl. Lose and things could get interesting for Ryan Day’s team as the margin for error in making the playoff narrows significantly.

Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Notre Dame

Something says the raucous atmosphere in Provo, Utah, won’t faze the Irish, who are used to being the biggest game in town when they head to an opposing venue. Still, this is one of two tests this season that will show us that this is either a national title contender or a group who still needs work to reach their ceiling.

Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia

The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry transpires between the hedges this weekend and one figures that Kirby Smart will play up that animosity element against Auburn as he refocuses his team on the task at hand after the big win over Alabama.

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