College Football Playoff Rankings: Live Reaction to Top 25 Following Week 13
There was plenty of excitement from around the country during Week 13 of the college football season, but not much of it came from the top teams vying for spots in the College Football Playoff. The top 14 teams in last week’s rankings either won or were idle.
Of course, this is college football, where even a quiet week leads to debates, hot takes and aggrieved fan bases come CFP rankings day. So what should we expect from Tuesday’s unveiling? Oregon jumping ahead of Ole Miss like it did in the AP poll, perhaps?
Watch along as SI’s Bryan Fischer and Pat Forde provide live reactions and analysis ahead of a busy rivalry week.
More College Football from Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.