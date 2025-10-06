College Football Week 7 Schedule: Full List of Games, Time & TV Info
Yet another slate of college football came and went this weekend, and it was pretty brutal for some of the nation's most notable programs. The preseason's No. 1 and 2 teams—Texas and Penn State—both fell out of the AP Top 25 rankings after losses to Florida and UCLA.
Elsewhere, Bill Belichick and UNC were once again embarrassed to start ACC play, Kalen DeBoer seemingly has Alabama back on track thanks to a comfortable win over Vanderbilt, and the Miami Hurricanes have jumped back into the top two after taking down Florida State in Tallahassee.
Now? We're onto Week 7. Here's a look at the entirety of the upcoming slate, with dates, times, and where to watch each matchup:
College Football Week 7 Schedule
Wednesday, October 8
7:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
Missouri State Bears
ESPN2
8:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
UTEP Miners
Liberty Flames
CBSSN
Thursday, October 9
7:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Kennesaw State Owls
Lousiana Tech Bulldogs
ESPNU
7:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Tulane Green Wave
East Carolina Pirates
ESPN
8:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Sam Houston Bearkats
Jacksonville State Gamecocks
CBSSN
Georgia Southern Eagles
Southern Miss Golden Eagles
ESPN2
Friday, October 10
7:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
North Texas Mean Green
No. 24 South Florida Bulls
ESPN2
9:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Washington Huskies
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
FS1
Colorado State Rams
Fresno State Bulldogs
CBSSN
Saturday, October 11
12:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini
No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes
Fox
No. 14 Missouri Tigers
No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide
ABC
No. 25 Florida State Seminoles
Pittsburgh Panthers
ESPN
Michigan State Spartans
UCLA Bruins
BTN
SMU Mustangs
Stanford Cardinal
The CW Network
Cincinnati Bearcats
UCF Knights
FS1
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Houston Cougars
TNT/HBO Max
James Madison Dukes
Louisiana Rajin' Cajuns
ESPN2
Army Black Knights
Charlotte 49ers
CBSSN
Akron Zips
Miami (OH) Redhawks
ESPN+
Bowling Green Falcons
Toledo Rockets
ESPNU
12:45 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels
Washington State Cougars
SEC Network
1:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Eastern Michigan Eagles
Northern Illinois Huskies
ESPN+
2:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Kent State Golden Flashes
Massachusetts Minutemen
ESPN+
3:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 3 Oregon Ducks
No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers
CBS
Texas Longhorns
No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners
ABC
No. 13 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Virginia Tech Hokies
ACC Network
No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
NC State Wolfpack
Peacock
Colorado Buffaloes
No. 22 Iowa State
ESPN
Penn State Nittany Lions
Northwestern Wildcats
FS1
Maryland Terrapins
Nebraska Cornhuskers
BTN
Oregon State Beavers
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
The CW Network
Kansas State Wildcats
TCU Horned Frogs
Fox
Air Force Falcons
UNLV Rebels
CBSSN
Georgia State Panthers
App State Mountaineers
ESPN+
Marshall Thundering Herd
Old Dominion Monarchs
ESPN+
Western Michigan Broncos
Ball State Cardinals
ESPN+
4:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Temple Owls
Navy Midshipmen
ESPN2
4:15 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers
Arkansas Razorbacks
SEC Network
6:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Florida Atlantic Owls
UAB Blazers
ESPN+
7:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies
Florida Gators
ESPN
Wisconsin Badgers
Iowa Hawkeyes
FS1
Wyoming Cowboys
San José State Spartans
CBSSN
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
UL Monroe Warhawks
ESPN+
7:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders
Kansas Jayhawks
Fox
Auburn Tigers
No. 10 Georgia Bulldogs
ABC
USC Trojans
No. 15 Michigan Wolverines
NBC
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Purdue Boilermakers
BTN
Boston College Eagles
Clemson Tigers
ACC Network
UTSA Roadrunners
Rice Owls
ESPNU
7:45 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 11 LSU Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
SEC Network
8:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Arizona Wildcats
No. 18 BYU Cougars
ESPN2
Texas State Bobcats
Troy Trojans
ESPN+
9:45 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Boise State Broncos
New Mexico State Lobos
FS1
10:15 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Utah Utes
No. 21 Arizona State Sun Devils
ESPN
10:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Nevada Wolf Pack
San Diego State Aztecs
CBSSN
11:59 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors
Utah State Aggies
N/A