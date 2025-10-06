SI

College Football Week 7 Schedule: Full List of Games, Time & TV Info

A complete look at college football's Week 7 slate.

Mike Kadlick

Texas A&M and Florida will face off at Kyle Field on Saturday.
Yet another slate of college football came and went this weekend, and it was pretty brutal for some of the nation's most notable programs. The preseason's No. 1 and 2 teams—Texas and Penn State—both fell out of the AP Top 25 rankings after losses to Florida and UCLA.

Elsewhere, Bill Belichick and UNC were once again embarrassed to start ACC play, Kalen DeBoer seemingly has Alabama back on track thanks to a comfortable win over Vanderbilt, and the Miami Hurricanes have jumped back into the top two after taking down Florida State in Tallahassee.

Now? We're onto Week 7. Here's a look at the entirety of the upcoming slate, with dates, times, and where to watch each matchup:

College Football Week 7 Schedule

Wednesday, October 8

7:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Missouri State Bears

ESPN2

8:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

UTEP Miners

Liberty Flames

CBSSN

Thursday, October 9

7:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Kennesaw State Owls

Lousiana Tech Bulldogs

ESPNU

7:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Tulane Green Wave

East Carolina Pirates

ESPN

8:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Sam Houston Bearkats

Jacksonville State Gamecocks

CBSSN

Georgia Southern Eagles

Southern Miss Golden Eagles

ESPN2

Friday, October 10

7:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

North Texas Mean Green

No. 24 South Florida Bulls

ESPN2

9:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Washington Huskies

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

FS1

Colorado State Rams

Fresno State Bulldogs

CBSSN

Saturday, October 11

12:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini

No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes

Fox

No. 14 Missouri Tigers

No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide

ABC

No. 25 Florida State Seminoles

Pittsburgh Panthers

ESPN

Michigan State Spartans

UCLA Bruins

BTN

SMU Mustangs

Stanford Cardinal

The CW Network

Cincinnati Bearcats

UCF Knights

FS1

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Houston Cougars

TNT/HBO Max

James Madison Dukes

Louisiana Rajin' Cajuns

ESPN2

Army Black Knights

Charlotte 49ers

CBSSN

Akron Zips

Miami (OH) Redhawks

ESPN+

Bowling Green Falcons

Toledo Rockets

ESPNU

12:45 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels

Washington State Cougars

SEC Network

1:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Eastern Michigan Eagles

Northern Illinois Huskies

ESPN+

2:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Kent State Golden Flashes

Massachusetts Minutemen

ESPN+

3:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 3 Oregon Ducks

No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers

CBS

Texas Longhorns

No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners

ABC

No. 13 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Virginia Tech Hokies

ACC Network

No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

NC State Wolfpack

Peacock

Colorado Buffaloes

No. 22 Iowa State

ESPN

Penn State Nittany Lions

Northwestern Wildcats

FS1

Maryland Terrapins

Nebraska Cornhuskers

BTN

Oregon State Beavers

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

The CW Network

Kansas State Wildcats

TCU Horned Frogs

Fox

Air Force Falcons

UNLV Rebels

CBSSN

Georgia State Panthers

App State Mountaineers

ESPN+

Marshall Thundering Herd

Old Dominion Monarchs

ESPN+

Western Michigan Broncos

Ball State Cardinals

ESPN+

4:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Temple Owls

Navy Midshipmen

ESPN2

4:15 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers

Arkansas Razorbacks

SEC Network

6:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Florida Atlantic Owls

UAB Blazers

ESPN+

7:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies

Florida Gators

ESPN

Wisconsin Badgers

Iowa Hawkeyes

FS1

Wyoming Cowboys

San José State Spartans

CBSSN

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

UL Monroe Warhawks

ESPN+

7:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Kansas Jayhawks

Fox

Auburn Tigers

No. 10 Georgia Bulldogs

ABC

USC Trojans

No. 15 Michigan Wolverines

NBC

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Purdue Boilermakers

BTN

Boston College Eagles

Clemson Tigers

ACC Network

UTSA Roadrunners

Rice Owls

ESPNU

7:45 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 11 LSU Tigers

South Carolina Gamecocks

SEC Network

8:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Arizona Wildcats

No. 18 BYU Cougars

ESPN2

Texas State Bobcats

Troy Trojans

ESPN+

9:45 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Boise State Broncos

New Mexico State Lobos

FS1

10:15 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Utah Utes

No. 21 Arizona State Sun Devils

ESPN

10:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Nevada Wolf Pack

San Diego State Aztecs

CBSSN

11:59 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors

Utah State Aggies

N/A

