College Football World Rocked By Arch Manning Coming in for Quinn Ewers vs. Georgia
On Saturday, No. 1 Texas fell down 20–0 to No. 5 Georgia in one of the most hotly anticipated college football games of the season. The Longhorns desperately needed a spark.
Instead, coach Steve Sarkisian summoned an inferno.
Sarkisian stunned the college football world by inserting quarterback Arch Manning as a replacement for Quinn Ewers, igniting a quarterback controversy where almost none had previously existed. Manning had relieved Ewers when the latter was injured earlier this season, but this was something altogether different: a seemingly healthy Ewers seemingly being benched for a subpar performance against the Bulldogs.
College football fans and observers had a lot to say about an event many thought wouldn't happen in 2024.
Some questioned the move.
Some embraced it.
Many questioned whether Ewers had viability as a top-tier NFL prospect after this.
Even as Ewers started to struggle, the whispers began.
Clamoring for Manning was not limited to fans, however; those tasked with covering Texas expressed similar thoughts.
Other fanbase immediately began willing Ewers into the transfer portal.
The question, for many, what was kind of chaos Sarkisian would stir up with his decision.
We'll all just have to wait to find out.