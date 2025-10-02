'College GameDay' Reveals Guest Picker for Alabama-Vanderbilt
ESPN's College GameDay will be at Alabama this week, as the Crimson Tide takes on Vanderbilt. It should be a huge game, and the show has picked its guest picker for the day.
Stand-up comedian and podcaster Theo Von will join the desk as the celebrity guest.
Von is an interesting choice, considering the game will be in Tuscaloosa. He grew up in Madeville, Louisiana, and attended LSU for a bit before knocking around to several other colleges. He ended up getting his undergraduate degree in urban planning from the University of New Orleans. He now lives in Nashville and actually owns the home of former Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason.
He's lived in the city since 2020 and has become a fan of the Commodores. Usually, GameDay will pick someone with ties to the home program, but the show has swung in the opposite direction this week.
Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Preview
The No. 10 Crimson Tide will be looking for revenge against No. 16 Vanderbilt on Saturday. During the 2024 campaign, the Commodores, led by quarterback Diego Pavia, upset Alabama 40-35. That set up an insane celebration in which Vanderbilt's fans carried their stadium's goalposts through Nashville.
Kalen DeBoer's team will be looking for revenge this season.
Alabama lost its opener to Florida State 31-17, but is now on a three-game win streak after hammering Louisiana-Monroe 73-0, battering Wisconsin 38-14, and taking down Georgia 24-21 last week. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt is undefeated, and boasts an excellent road win over then-No. 11 South Carolina in Week 3.
The game is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.