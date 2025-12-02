Crumbl Cookies CEO Is Going All Out to Keep Kalani Sitake at BYU Amid Penn State Rumors
As if this year’s college football coaching carousel wasn’t weird enough, enter the fast-casual dessert industry.
Crumbl Cookies CEO Jason McGowan is a donor for BYU, and once he heard rumors surrounding coach Kalani Sitake and the Penn State job, he jumped into action. On Monday, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported the Nittany Lions were focusing their coaching search on Sitake, but a deal has not been signed yet.
The Cougars finished the regular season 11-1 and are preparing play No. 5 Texas Tech in the Big 12 championship game Saturday. But, as we know, college football’s calendar doesn’t stop, and we are right in the middle of the coaching carousel, highlighted by Lane Kiffin’s massive move from College Football Playoff contender Ole Miss to LSU Sunday.
On Monday evening, McGowan posted a cryptic, yet obvious message to his X account as BYU and its donors make every effort to keep Sitake. “Some people are not replaceable. Sounds like it is time for me to get off the sidelines and get to work,” he wrote.
He took it a step further, following up the message with a rallying cry for BYU fans to post their support for Sitake and what it means for them to have him leading the Cougars. To ensure an outpouring of support, McGowan upped the ante with four tickets at the 50-yard line and covered airfare for a trip to the Big 12 title game in Dallas for his two favorite responses.
The move made fans chuckle at the ever so wild nature of college football:
In October, McGowan posted the scene from the BYU locker room when Sitake told his team the CEO would pay the fine for fans storming the field following a win over Utah. Just over a month later, he’s doing what he can to keep the beloved coach in Provo, Utah. Hopefully BYU fans buy a few extra holiday tree cakes from Crumbl this week to support his endeavors.
As it stands, a win over the Red Raiders would be BYU’s best chance at making the CFP. The Cougars are currently ranked No. 11, but would be just outside of the 12-team field due to automatic bids. Sitake, a BYU alum, has a 83-44 record since he took over the program in 2016.