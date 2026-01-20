Curt Cignetti's On-Brand Stoic Reaction to Indiana's Punt Block TD Was Amazing

Special teams matters, folks.

In Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship game, Indiana forced an enormous momentum swing when the Hoosiers’ punt-block unit broke through and got a hand on Miami punter Dylan Joyce’s kick and fell on it in the end zone for a score. The play was the first blocked punt returned for a touchdown in CFP history.

INDIANA BLOCKS THE PUNT AND FALLS ON IT FOR SIX‼️ pic.twitter.com/N1BSrFr4hh — ESPN (@espn) January 20, 2026

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti had to be thrilled—at least on the inside. Cignetti’s stoic faces in the biggest of moments have made waves across the internet any time cameras catch him on the sideline. With the lights turned to the brightest possible setting, he hilariously remained calm, just like he always is.

You wouldn't know it by looking at Curt Cignetti's face, but Indiana just blocked a punt for a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/2zMbb3Hacw — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 20, 2026

Great work by ESPN’s camera crew to catch the heartbreak from the Miami fan base, elation from Indiana’s, then immediately cutting to Cignetti’s poker face. Defense was the story for much of Monday’s national title game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Cignetti admitted he wasn’t pleased with the officiating after multiple late hits by the Hurricanes’ defense on quarterback Fernando Mendoza in the first half.

The Hoosiers will able to take advantage on special teams, though, despite Miami scoring on its next drive to bring Indiana’s lead back within a field goal. If Indiana is able to complete a historic 16-0 season, we’ll see if Cignetti cracks a smile. Maybe just a little one.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.