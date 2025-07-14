ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Reveals Which Conference Will Have Most CFP Participants
As the calendar moves to mid-July, the new college football season is drawing very close.
Football will be played in just about six weeks, and the media takes are beginning to fly. Big 12 media day was last week, and the SEC's media day fesitivities are underway this week.
With baseball in a pause for All-Star week, ESPN's First Take found Monday to be the perfect day to discuss college football. The question of whether or not the SEC would have the most teams in the CFP turned into ESPN's Dan Orlovsky making his very early prediction on which conference will have the most teams in the bracket.
"I don't think [the SEC will]," Orlovsky began. "I think the Big Ten has the most CFP teams. I think that there's five teams in the Big Ten that I feel very confidently in making it. Penn State, Ohio State, Oregon, Illinois and either Indiana or Michigan. The SEC I feel that four are pretty darn good. Georgia, Texas, LSU and probably 'Bama. I think South Carolina can probably get into that conversation as well, so I think that the Big Ten could squeak out and have one more."
This will be far from the last prediction we hear leading off to kickoff, which is right around the corner.