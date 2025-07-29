Deion Sanders Had Classy Move for Colorado RB Leaving Team Due to Health Concerns
Colorado's Deion Sanders proved he was more than just a football coach in a sweet behind-the-scenes moment with one of his players.
Buffaloes running back Charlie Offerdahl announced in a video posted on Sanders's Instagram that he was leaving the the team and stepping away from football due to a serious concussion he sustained. He rushed for 119 yards and one touchdown in 13 games in his junior campaign last season.
"Obviously I haven't been here this summer," Offerdahl said. "I won't be coming back this year. Just how serious this last concussion was, and how many I've had leading up to it, it's pretty scary for me and my family. I will be hanging it up. I just wanted to take this time and let everybody know here and thank you guys... I love you guys, how much you guys have done for me in my football career.
Offerdahl then announced his plans to apply for dental school in the future, which led Sanders to offer his checkbook.
"I want to make sure we take care of him," Sanders said of Offerdahl, alluding to his intention to help finance him through dental school. Sanders also confirmed he was going to make sure Offerdahl still gets his scholarship while at Colorado.
Such a kind gesture from Coach Prime.
No stranger to health concerns himself, Sanders revealed in Monday's press conference he had a cancerous tumor in his bladder earlier this offseason. Doctors removed the tumor and his bladder, and he is now "cured" from cancer.