Deion Sanders Credits Colorado for UCF's Upcoming Big Recruiting Weekend
University of Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders has never been short on confidence.
Whether it's playing at home or on the road, no matter what the odds, Sanders has always believed that his team has a shot. It's part of the mentality that made him a Pro Football Hall of Famer during his playing career.
So it should come as no surprise that Sanders believes his program at Colorado is the reason for UCF's rumored big recruiting weekend with the Buffaloes coming to town. In fact, Sanders thinks some of the players will be checking out Colorado as a potential destination to play college football.
"A lot of recruits that really want to see us, they'll do a sign-up to go to the game on behalf of an opposing team," Sanders said. "...It'll be a tremendous amount of recruits. I guarantee they'll have their biggest recruiting weekend this weekend. It's gonna be crazy, I guarantee. Every recruit in Florida is gonna be on that sideline."
Sanders has been known more for his pursuits in the transfer portal than his proficiency in recruiting high school prospects since arriving at Colorado, but that doesn't mean that high school players from the state of Florida won't be interested in watching the Buffaloes play this weekend.
Kickoff between Colorado (3-1) and UCF (3-0) is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in Orlando.