Deion Sanders Rips Colorado Players, Makes Buffaloes Run After 'Worst Practice' Ever
With just days until the Colorado Buffaloes' spring game, Deion Sanders isn't satisfied with his team's level of effort.
In footage of a spring practice session captured by Well Off Media and released on Tuesday, an annoyed Sanders gathered the Buffaloes after practice and delivered a blunt assessment of the session before making the players run.
"That's the worst practice I've been in as a part of this school," Sanders said. "We just had three plays, that's all we want. There ain't nobody out here that's giving it their all in any one of those plays. Right now, let's forget it. Put your helmets down, and let's go ahead and condition. And we gonna do a walkthrough. We ain't getting nothing out of practice."
It's not the first time that Sanders has called out his players when they haven't met his lofty expectations. After a win during the 2023 season, his first as Colorado's coach, an unhappy Sanders told his team he was happy they had won but not "in the fashion that we won it in." Just last year, Sanders ripped Buffaloes players when a university professor took them to task for their less-than-stellar behavior and effort during class.
So, he's not afraid to give the Buffaloes some tough love. And with the team entering the post-Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter era in '25, Sanders knows expectations are going to remain high given the success he's had in Boulder.
And he's clearly not willing to settle for anything less than the Buffaloes' best. Colorado's spring game is on April 19.