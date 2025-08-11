Drew Allar Names One NFL Team It'd Be 'Special' to Be Drafted By
Drew Allar still has much to prove as he enters his senior year with Penn State, but he could have one team on his mind when he likely enters for the NFL draft following the 2025 season.
During an appearance on the Ross Tucker Podcast, Allar acknowledged it would be "special" to be drafted by the Browns, who he was a fan of growing up.
“That would definitely be special," Allar said. "My dad had season tickets growing up. They've been passed down since my great grandfather. Back in the 50s or 60s is when my family first got the tickets in their name. That would definitely be surreal just because I grew up going to every home game from the time I was seven to eight years old to by the time I was a freshman in college.”
The Browns drafting Allar isn't a far-fetched idea. The Browns have a four-man quarterback battle taking place, but none of the four have separated themselves as Cleveland's long-term starter for the future. The Browns have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL draft, and are in position to trade up for a quarterback if they need. If Allar can emerge into a surefire first-round pick, he certainly could emerge as a viable option for the Browns in next year's draft.