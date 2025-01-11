Eli Manning Delightfully Reports There Is More College Football Roommate Drama Coming
Friday night’s showdown between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl delivered plenty of drama.
The biggest play of the game was made by Buckeyes edge rusher Jack Sawyer, who strip sacked Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers in the fourth quarter and returned the ensuing fumble for a touchdown to seal the win for the Buckeyes.
Adding to the weight of the moment was the fact that Sawyer and Ewers were roommates years ago, before Ewers transferred to Texas. It’s the type of full-circle moment that is usually reserved for fictional narratives.
Understandably, the story of ex-roommates facing off on the biggest play of the night dominated headlines, but it also left a hole in the upcoming national championship matchup. How do you find a story to top the play Sawyer made on Ewers?
Don’t worry folks, Eli Manning is here to help. Sort of.
In a social media post, Manning shared that the two starting quarterbacks in the upcoming title fight—Will Howard of Ohio State and Riley Leonard of Notre Dame—were also once roommates, although their time dorming together came when they were taking part in the Manning Passing Academy.
Shout out to Archie Manning, who apparently texts just like every other dad in the country.
Obviously, this bit of trivia doesn’t carry nearly the weight of the former rooming situation between Sawyer and Ewers, it does provide a nice jumping off point for any reporters itching to ask the quarterbacks about their upcoming showdown.
Howard and Leonard will face off in the national championship on Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.