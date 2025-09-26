ESPN Writer Who Profiled Lane Kiffin Believes He'd Only Leave Ole Miss for One Job

On the heels of @E60 documentary on @OleMissFB head coach Lane Kiffin in "The Many Lives of Lane Kiffin" and how close he was to leaving Oxford, @ESPNMcGee assures that Kiffin has joy right now in his life in The Sip! https://t.co/gHJVGsmpBr pic.twitter.com/ugEK4f0uRO