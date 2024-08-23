SI

Ex-Austin Peay Assistant Football Coach Arrested for Human Trafficking

Former assistant coach Patrick Kugler was arrested on Thursday after resigning from the staff on Aug. 18.

Practice helmets sit on the track next to a bench during the Austin Peay spring football game at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville, Tenn., on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Hpt Austin Peay Spring Game 08
Former Austin Peay assistant football coach Patrick Kugler was one of six individuals arrested in Clarksville, Tennessee on human trafficking related charges on Thursday.

Kugler was charged with one count of trafficking for sexual servitude, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced.

Kugler's arrest comes days after his abrupt resignation from the program on Sunday, Aug. 18.

"The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors," the TBI said in a statement.

The arrests were made after the TBI launched a sting operation through decoy advertisement placements on websites that were linked to prostitution and commercial sex.

"In an effort to indentify human trafficking victims, law enforcement officials reached out to ads that had been placed on websites linked to prostitution and commercial sex ads. As a result of this part of the operation, seven individuals were recovered as potential victims of human trafficking and were offered services through a human trafficking victim service organization."

Austin Peay confirmed the arrest of Kugler in a statement.

"Austin Peay State University is aware of the arrest of former football assistant coach Patrick Kugler, who resigned his position on Sunday, Aug. 18. The Clarksville Police Department are the lead authorities for the arrest and any additional questions should be directed to them. Austin Peay will have no further comments on the matter," the athletic department said in a statement to WSMV4 in Tennessee.

Austin Peay opens the football season on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Noon ET against the Louisville Cardinals.

