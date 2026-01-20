Fernando Mendoza Explains Why He Let Loose An F-Bomb During Postgame Interview

Fernando Mendoza and Indiana took home the school’s first national championship in football in its history, defeating Miami 27–21 on Monday night.

During his postgame celebrations, Mendoza was on stage with ESPN’s Rece Davis, accepting the award for the Offensive Player of the Game. Overcome with joy, Mendoza thanked God, as he always does, but then stunned viewers back home by letting loose a rare bit of profanity.

“I first want to give all the glory to God. There’s no better group of guys I’d want to do it with. This is the most special moment of my life. This is such a great group of guys, I love you guys. Great job. Let’s f---ing go!” shouted Mendoza, with the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium roaring behind him.

After the game, Mendoza explained to reporters why he decided to slip in a rare swear word while on stage, and he had a perfect response ready.

“All season, I've had these cookie cutter responses. … At that point, I think it was only fitting to open the floodgates,” Mendoza said.

As the Heisman winner, Mendoza has had cameras in his face all season long. Now that the team has completed its ultimate, the star quarterback decided to let loose a little bit, uttering some profanity on national television after the biggest game of his life.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.