Fernando Mendoza Broke Into Tears in Postgame Interview As Indiana Won First Title

Indiana and Fernando Mendoza have done it.

The Hoosiers finished a perfect season, bringing the school its first ever national championship and capping off the first 16-0 season since Yale accomplished the feat all the way back in 1894. Mendoza’s joy and enthusiasm through the wild run was a pleasure to watch and listen to, making the likely top pick in the NFL draft a must listen any time a microphone finds its way to him.

There was his Heisman acceptance speech, his epic quote after the Hoosiers beat Ohio State for the Big Ten championship and all the wins throughout Indiana’s College Football Playoff run. Once Indiana officially finished the job with a historic 27-21 win over Miami, that was no different.

“I would die for my team,” he said shortly after the win in an interview with ESPN’s Holly Rowe. “Whatever they need me to do. They need me to take shots, the front or the back, whatever it is, I’m going to die for my team out there and I know they’re going to do the same for me. That’s what makes us so close, that’s what makes us national champs and so special.”

He continued to describe how big the moment is for him personally as well as the program, ending the interview overcome with emotion as he fought through tears.

“This victory is so sweet,” Mendoza continued. “For everybody, for the entire Hoosier nation, but also this is super sweet to myself. I was a two-star recruit coming out of high school, I got declined a walk-on offer to the University of Miami, full-circle moment here playing in Miami in front of all the friends and family. I can’t thank coach [Curt] Cignetti enough for taking a chance on me.”

You can watch his postgame interview in full below:

Mendoza gave Indiana fans a moment they will remember for years to come when he rushed for a 12-yard score in the fourth quarter to put the Hoosiers up 24-14. The epic touchdown came on fourth down as he made his way through the stalwart Miami defense and dove into the end zone for the play of the night.

Miami didn’t make things easy for Indiana the rest of the way, scoring on its next drive and having an opportunity to win the game on a final drive, but Hurricanes QB Carson Beck was intercepted which sealed the national championship for the Hoosiers.

