Fernando Mendoza Gave Selfless Answer When Discussing Hometown National Title Game vs. Miami

Indiana starting quarterback Fernando Mendoza has played his entire junior season under a microscope.

Mendoza has been the focal point of the Hoosiers' rise to the top of college football, with the team's success mirroring his own.

Mendoza took home the Heisman Trophy in early December, and has led Indiana to two wins in the College Football Playoff and a spot in Monday's national title game against Miami.

Getting to play against Miami in Miami is special for Mendoza in particular. He'll be playing in front of friends and family in a homecoming atmosphere, having starred under center at Christopher Columbus High School, just 20 miles away from Hard Rock Stadium.

But the focus for Mendoza is not on where the game is being played, it's on winning.

“I can be selfish, saying, 'Oh, it's Miami, it's a homecoming,' and stuff like that, but in reality, all that matters is the football game," said Mendoza, who has thrown 41 touchdown passes and just six interceptions this season. "Whether we win or lose this football game, I know that I'm going to be able to sleep, rest at night knowing I did everything possible to prepare for this game and everything possible in order to help the Hoosiers win this game. Although it means a lot to myself, being from Miami, having family from Miami, growing up a University of Miami fan, it's the national championship. It means so much for Bloomington. It means so much for my teammates. It would mean so much for everybody around. I don't want to put the spotlight on myself, but on everybody.”

The Hoosiers and Hurricanes are set to kick at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

